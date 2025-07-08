Forecast: Wonderful weather Wednesday

This week will be comfortable. Highs were in the 80 degrees today. With mostly sunny skies, low dew points and southwesterly winds around 5-15 mph it felt like a pretty nice day. We are tracking rain and thunder on this evening as a week disturbance passed through the region. There is a low risk for severe storms throughout the area. The strongest storms will be across the north with a chance for small hail and gusty winds.

Highs are around 80 degrees with lots of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs are warmer on Friday, expected in the mid 80s. This also comes with a chance for rain and thunder.

Mild conditions and more low 80s into your weekend.

