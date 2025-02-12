Forecast: Winter Weather Wednesday

Are you ready for more snow? A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our counties with a Winter Storm Warning for Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties. We will see plenty of snow throughout the day today. The highest snowfall totals will fall along the lakeshore where we could see 6 inches! Neighborhoods in Green Bay and the Fox Valley can expect 3-6 inches of snow before sunrise on Thursday.

High pressure and sunshine return on Thursday! Highs will be in the teens with our overnight lows falling below zero.

Friday comes with another snow system. We will have more details once the current system moves out. We are looking at accumulating snow for most of the state starting Friday afternoon and lasting throughout the day Saturday.

Next week will be frigid with single digit highs.

