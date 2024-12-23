Forecast: Winter Weather for Game Day

It is time for more winter weather!

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect throughout all of our counties. This continues into the evening. Watch for snow, rain, and some ice across the state. Snow totals from 1-2 inches across Northeast Wisconsin. Slick roads will be the main impact of this system.

Eventually, this clears out tonight and we can expect lots of clouds for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be 10-25 degrees above normal this weekend as another system looks to bring widespread rain.