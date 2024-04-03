Forecast: Winter Storm continues

Temperatures never fell below freezing last night, so snow accumulations will be lower than forecasted for this system. However, reported wind gusts of 45 mph throughout the night made for white out conditions and power outages in many neighborhoods.

This morning the roads are slushy and messy as snow/rain mix continues to fall across Northeast Wisconsin. Visibility is STILL low as wind continues to gust to 40 mph. Also, a Flood Advisory is in effect for Green Bay into Wednesday morning. Watch for flooding on city streets!

Wednesday morning commute is going to be slow!

The Winter Storm Warning is set to expire at 1 pm. Rain/snow mix will continue throughout the day. Winds will also remain breezy all day.

Light snow showers can be expected until Thursday morning.

Sunny skies return Friday! Sunny and warmer temperatures return this weekend.

Tracking more clouds and showers into next week.