Forecast: Winter Storm brings Spring Snow

Isolated snow showers across Northeast Wisconsin this morning. But this is just the beginning...
A Winter Storm Warning is issued for most of our neighborhoods beginning at 1 pm Tuesday until 1 pm Wednesday.
We will see the biggest impacts in the 24-hour period.
- Heavy, WET snow
-LOTS of snow... won't all be on the ground at the same time
- Winds gusting to 40 mph
-Slippery roads and decreased visibility for Tuesday PM commute AND Wednesday AM commute.
We will see snow falling across NE WI until Thursday morning as this is a slow system.
Friday we are back to sunny skies and normal temperatures. Into the 50s and sunny this weekend!
Monday (4/8) is Eclipse day! Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for our neighbothoods.... hoping that clears!