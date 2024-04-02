Forecast: Winter Storm brings Spring Snow

Isolated snow showers across Northeast Wisconsin this morning. But this is just the beginning...

A Winter Storm Warning is issued for most of our neighborhoods beginning at 1 pm Tuesday until 1 pm Wednesday.

We will see the biggest impacts in the 24-hour period.

- Heavy, WET snow

-LOTS of snow... won't all be on the ground at the same time

- Winds gusting to 40 mph

-Slippery roads and decreased visibility for Tuesday PM commute AND Wednesday AM commute.

We will see snow falling across NE WI until Thursday morning as this is a slow system.

Friday we are back to sunny skies and normal temperatures. Into the 50s and sunny this weekend!

Monday (4/8) is Eclipse day! Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for our neighbothoods.... hoping that clears!