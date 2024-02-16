Forecast: Winter is here

Today will feel MUCH cooler than it has been any day in the last 30. Our highs are forecasted below normal today - only in the mid 20s. Bundle up! With gusty winds from the northwest, our wind chill temperatures remain in the single digits all day.

Temperatures dropping below 10 degrees tonight. Another chilly day tomorrow, more of the same conditions.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 30s. Next week our highs climb into the 40s.