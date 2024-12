Meteorological winter started on Sunday, December 1st. However, temperatures have been below normal for the last 6 days. We can expect to remain below normal for the next week.

There are many chances for light snow in the next 7 days. The best chance for some snow to stick is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Frigid air comes later this week. We will feel the biggest impacts Wednesday night and Thursday.

More snow chances into the weekend. Warmer temperatures are likely to arrive next week.