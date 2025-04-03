Forecast: Windy, but hopeful for sun!

Northeast Wisconsin has been experiencing a parade of strong storms going back to mid-March.

The parade is over.

A few weak systems will move over the state during the next week, but will not produce significant weather.

The final storm that brought 1-3" of snow, a few thunderstorms, soaking rain & gusty winds will push off to the east last night.

High pressure builds in today with afternoon sunshine, gusty winds & seasonable temperatures.

A few rain showers are possible Friday night & we could see a few snow showers late Sunday into Monday.

Besides that, mainly dry conditions are expected for the next 7 days.

