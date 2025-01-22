Forecast: Wind Chills expected above zero!

Yesterday was one of the coldest days in 6 years!

It is a lot warmer this morning with temperatures above 0!! (It would be hard to get much colder)

Wednesday is warmer with highs near 20 degrees but expect isolated snow throughout the day. Snow totals will be less than an inch in our neighborhoods. Today will also be breezy as winds gust to 35 this morning.

Partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday with normal temperatures, near 20.

Mild for the weekend with highs in the 30s. 40 degrees is likely next week!