Forecast: Wind Chills around 15 degrees today.

Posted at 5:35 AM, Dec 12, 2023
Tuesday: Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Breezy westerly winds bring feels like temperatures into the low teens.
Wednesday: Highs in the low 30s and partly sunny.
Thursday: Warmer with temps running 10 degrees above normal into the low 40s.
Friday: Highs again in the low 40s. Chance of rain.
Saturday: Chance of rain and highs in the low 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and highs near 40.

