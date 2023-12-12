Forecast: Wind Chills around 15 degrees today.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Breezy westerly winds bring feels like temperatures into the low teens.

Wednesday: Highs in the low 30s and partly sunny.

Thursday: Warmer with temps running 10 degrees above normal into the low 40s.

Friday: Highs again in the low 40s. Chance of rain.

Saturday: Chance of rain and highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and highs near 40.

