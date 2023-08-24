Watch Now
Forecast: Will your neighborhood experience record-breaking heat today?

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 6:41 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 07:45:34-04

Today: Wide range of temps - 70s(NE) 90s(SW) with 80s in between. Sun & clouds. Heat Advisory remains in effect for Fond Du Lac and Green Lake counties.

Friday: Temperatures near 80. Sun & clouds. A few thunderstorms are possible, more likely in the evening.
Saturday: Much cooler, temperatures in the 70s. After the chance of a storm in the morning, expect sun & clouds during the afternoon.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Cool temperatures in the 70s.

Monday: Chance for rain across the area. Temperatures are in the 80s.
Tuesday: Temperatures back into the 70s. Mostly sunny skies.

