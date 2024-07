Expect high, thin clouds for most of the day. Temperatures in the low 80s and mild humidity.

On Wednesday, more clouds move in from Hurricane Beryl as low pressure tracks up through the central US. Chance of a shower.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A shower/storm is possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny. A shower/storm is possible.

This weekend: Very warm to hot. It will also be humid with dew points in the 70s.

Should see our first 90 of the month either Saturday or Sunday.