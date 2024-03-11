Forecast: Will we see 70 degrees?

Today we can expect sunny skies and mid 60s! Light winds making it feel like a comfortable day in all neighborhoods. High temperature records are at risk.

More sunshine and gusty winds setting us up for even warmer weather tomorrow. Tuesday we could come close to 70!!! This would be the second 70-degree day of the year, also breaking a daily record.

Tracking rain for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures a little bit cooler, into the mid 40s and cloudy.

Slightly cooler into St Patty's Day weekend. I will keep an eye on the chance for rain for Saturday. Lots of neighborhoods have outdoor events!

