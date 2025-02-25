Forecast: Will we have another day in the 50s?

Yesterday felt like full-blown Spring! Our high temperatures were in the mid-to-low 50s! Our record high temperature was 53 degrees set in 1930, and we tied that in Green Bay! New high temperature records were set in Appleton and Shawano!

Today isn't quite as warm and sunny. Highs are still above normal, in the mid 40s. Winds are a bit calmer today, only gusting to 15 mph. Melting continues in all neighborhoods. An area of low pressure moves into Wisconsin on Tuesday night, bringing some rain/snow/mix into Wednesday morning. This will make for a sloppy commute on Wednesday.

There is a chance for isolated rain showers on Thursday and Friday morning too. High temperatures remain above normal in the low 40s.

Temperatures are back to normal for the weekend with highs in the low 30s. Saturday, March 1st is the first day of Meteorological Spring!

