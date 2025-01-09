Forecast: Will the snow stick?

Waking up this morning to the coldest temperatures yet this year. Single-digit lows are recorded in almost all neighborhoods.

It warms up this afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 20s for Thursday. Southerly winds set us up for slightly warmer conditions.

Flakes and flurries are likely for Thursday night and into Friday morning. Will we see accumulating snow? That's unlikely. Expect a slight decrease in visibility and slick roadways.

Sunny skies return Friday afternoon and into Saturday.

Our next real "weather maker" will bring snow to Wisconsin on Sunday. Most computer models suggest snow totals to be near 4 inches. Stay tunes to NBC 26 on air and online for the latest forecast.