Forecast: Wildfire smoke triggers Air Quality Alert

I hope you had a great and warm Mother's Day. MOST of our neighborhoods saw their first 80 degree day of the year!

Northwesterly winds are ushering in wildfire smoke from Canada. There is an Air Quality Alert out for all of our neighborhoods with the exception of Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac counties. This is set to expire at 10 am.

Our highs are above normal today in the upper 60s and low 70s. We can expect lots of 60s this week.

Despite the smoke, we will see partly sunny skies today. There is a slight chance for rain showers across the south this afternoon.

Slightly warmer this weekend into the low 70s with a couple chances for rain/storms.