Forecast: Wildfire smoke to impact Wisconsin.

We have more summer weather in store for your neighborhood today!! Once again, our temperatures will be in the low 80s. Most of us will remain dry but there is a chance for sprinkles throughout the afternoon.

We are expecting mostly sunny skies but why aren't we seeing blue skies? Wildfires burning in California and Oregon are releasing large amounts of smoke. We are seeing decreased air quality in the Great Plains today. We're expecting this smoke layer to impact Wisconsin throughout the day Tuesday and Wednesday.

Southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph will set us up for warmer air later this week.

Wednesday and Thursday will come with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunny skies on Friday with highs in the mid 80s! Low 80s for this weekend with showers likely. The chance for rain depends on the path of Tropical Storm Francine.

