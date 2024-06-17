Forecast: Which neighborhoods will see 90 degrees on Tuesday?

Isolated thunderstorms moved through our neighborhoods this evening. The risk for severe storms continues overnight. With these storms we can expect heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. The risk for tornadoes tonight is low. Hot and humid overnight as our low temperatures remain in the mid 70s.

Tuesday is going to be the hottest day of the week with many of our highs climbing into the 90s. Paired with high dew points, heat indices will be near 100 degrees. This will be the hottest day yet this year! It's important to stay hydrated, limit time in the heat and watch out for symptoms of heat stroke. Mostly sunny skies during the day will give way to thunderstorms overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will still be in the 70s.

Wednesday again will be hot and near 90 degrees. Partly sunny with afternoon/evening storms possible.

Temps are a bit cooler this weekend into the low 80s but still above normal!