Forecast: Which day this weekend should you check out fall colors?

Today: Cloudy and rain in the afternoon, highs near 60. Calm winds out of the south.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds switching to the north and bringing in cooler air.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain throughout the middle of the day.

Sunday: More sunshine with calm winds and temperatures in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s

Tuesday: Highs in the mid 60s and mostly sunny.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and temperatures in the mid 60s.