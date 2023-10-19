Forecast: Which day this weekend should you check out fall colors?

Today: Cloudy and rain in the afternoon, highs near 60. Calm winds out of the south.
Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds switching to the north and bringing in cooler air.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain throughout the middle of the day.
Sunday: More sunshine with calm winds and temperatures in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s
Tuesday: Highs in the mid 60s and mostly sunny.
Wednesday: Chance of rain and temperatures in the mid 60s.