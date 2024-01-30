Forecast: Where'd the Snow Go?

Tuesday: Waking up to ISOLATED flurries and showers, mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Temperatures again nearing 40 degrees. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Temperatures making it into the 40s. Partly cloudy skies. Gusty southwesterly winds around 15-20 mph.

Thursday: The first day of February! No major change in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Northwesterly winds.

Friday: Its Groundhogs Day! What does that mean? According to tradition, the groundhog emerges from hibernation; if it sees its shadow, it returns to its burrow for six weeks as a sunny day indicates a late spring, while a cloudy day would mean an early spring. We are expecting partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s - we will have to wait and see what Phil and Jimmy say!

Weekend: Highs in the low 40s and partly cloudy.