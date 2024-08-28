Forecast: Where did the 90s go?

With some neighborhoods back to school today, it's feeling like fall! Our highs will barely hit 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with some drizzle or a few sprinkles. Also feeling cooler with gusty winds out of the northeast.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front moves through Thursday night bringing another round of showers and storms.

Waking up to showers/storms on Friday morning. This will clear out to sunshine by Friday afternoon.

Labor Day weekend: Mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the lower 80s on Saturday dropping into the lower 70s by Monday.

