Forecast: When will we see the sun?

Today: Another large rain system lingers in the area. Could see 2 inches of rain before the end of the day. Temps in the mid 60s. A chance for some weak thunderstorms in NE WI. Winds from the south around 5-15 mph.

Friday: Chance of rain showers early with temperatures in the mid 60s. Clouds and rain clearing into the afternoon and evening.

Saturday: Major cool down. Temperatures falling 10 degrees below normal into the 40s. A chance of showers and even some mixed precipitation overnight. Lows in the 20s. Mostly sunny!

Sunday: Chilly for Packers game! Temps in the 40s. Rain showers likely

Monday: Chilly with highs near 40.

Halloween: Chill with highs near 40. Partly cloudy skies.