Forecast: When will the snow end?

We are waking up to snow showers across our neighborhoods. With no active weather alerts and much calmer winds, today will be better than yesterday and Tuesday.

Isolated snow showers continue into the afternoon Thursday. Breezy northerly winds up to 20 mph. Temperatures remain above freezing but below normal near 40 degrees.

Clear skies return Friday! Warmer across the neighborhoods - highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday is more of the same. Highs in the upper 40s and sunny skies.

More clouds build in on Sunday and bring a line of rain showers into the afternoon and evening.

Monday is a big day for the US! Our last total solar eclipse was August 2017.

While Wisconsin isn't in the path of totality, we will still experience a partial solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

Tracking more clouds and rain showers into next Tuesday and Wednesday.