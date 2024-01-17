Forecast: When will it get warmer?

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies and highs climb near 10 degrees. Gusty winds from the west at 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Highs near 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Winds calm down around 5-10 mph.
Friday: Highs near 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies. Potential for light snow.
Saturday: Highs again near 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.
Sunday: Finally a bit warmer... highs near 20 degrees, which is still below normal.
Monday: Should see mid 30s.
Tuesday: Chance for rain and snow mix with high temperatures above freezing.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 06:37:22-05
Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies and highs climb near 10 degrees. Gusty winds from the west at 10-20 mph.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.