Forecast: When will it get warmer?

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies and highs climb near 10 degrees. Gusty winds from the west at 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Highs near 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Winds calm down around 5-10 mph.

Friday: Highs near 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies. Potential for light snow.

Saturday: Highs again near 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Finally a bit warmer... highs near 20 degrees, which is still below normal.

Monday: Should see mid 30s.

Tuesday: Chance for rain and snow mix with high temperatures above freezing.