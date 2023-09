Monday: Highs in the 90s across the area. Lots of sunshine! Gusty southerly winds around 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Highs in the 90s. Lots of sunshine! Gusty southerly winds around 10-20 mph. Overnight storms to the north.

Wednesday: Highs in the 80s. Could see widespread rain and the chance for thunderstorms.

Thursday: Temperatures dropping below average in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies.

Friday: Highs near 70.

Weekend: Highs near average in the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine.