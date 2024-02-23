Forecast: What happened to Spring?

Goodbye to spring... but not for long.

After the warmest day this week, our highs fall into the 30s today. We will hit those highs in the morning as temperatures drop to the 20s this afternoon. We could also see some light snow move through mid-day. Northerly winds gust up to 25 mph adding to the chill in the air.

More sunshine with temperatures into the mid 30s tomorrow.

Back to spring for Sunday! Sunny skies and highs climb into the 50s yet again. More warmth headed into next week. We could even see highs in the 60s for Tuesday!

