Get ready for a warm week!

Monday: Temperatures in the mid 50s today! Lots of sunshine with westerly winds around 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Temperatures even warmer into the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Winds remain gusty around 15 mph.

Wednesday: Highs near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday: Highs near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Closer to normal highs with temps in the mid 40s

Weekend: Temperatures return to normal highs in the mid 40s. Sunny skies stick around.