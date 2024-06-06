Forecast: What happened to June?

WOW does it feel different outside this morning! Temperatures fell into the mid 50s!

Today is going to be much cooler and below average with our highs topping out in the upper 60s. These temperatures are paired with gusty northwesterly winds up to 25 mph. We will see plenty of cloud cover today and a few isolated rain showers this afternoon.

The sun returns tomorrow as our highs remain below normal in the low 70s. Winds will still be strong out of the northwest, up to 25 mph.

For the weekend we will maintain this chilly pattern with highs in the low 70s. A chance for rain showers on Saturday afternoon and potentially on Sunday as well.

Next week our highs slowly climb back near normal with some sun.