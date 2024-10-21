Forecast: What happened to fall?!

After temperatures hit 80 degrees in a few of our neighborhoods on Sunday, we are expecting similar conditions today!

Our record high for today is 82 and it's possible we will match that! Mostly sunny skies and southerly winds continue.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s for Tuesday. We can expect more clouds and some light rain showers throughout the day. Gusty winds are back.

Here ends our warm days. Highs are back to normal for Wednesday and Thursday. Some clouds are likely both days as highs remain in the 50s.

We can expect some rain for Friday.

Sunny and 60s for this weekend.

