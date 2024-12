We have been below normal for the last 11 days. Things are changing this weekend!

Today is still cold and windy with partly cloudy skies. High pressure will control our weather.

A weak system will produce a few rain or snow showers early Saturday morning, which will more likely impact Door County. Look forward to some warmer weather and melting! Our high temperatures will be 10 degrees above normal, into the 40s!

Significant snow is not in the forecast for the next 7-10 days.