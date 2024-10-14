Forecast: We aren't done with the rain

We FINALLY received some rain across the area. However, it wasn't much - most neighborhoods collected half an inch of rain.

There is more rain for Wisconsin today! We can expect showers on and off throughout the day. Thunderstorms are possible tonight, but not severe weather is not expected.

Clouds and northerly winds will keep our temperatures in the low 50s today. Temps fall into the 30s tonight as winds get stronger. Breezy conditions and low 50s again for Tuesday.

Eventually, sunshine returns for Wednesday as our temperatures warm up! We could even see 70 degrees on Friday.

Mild weather this weekend with a chance for rain showers.