Forecast: Warmth exits, sunshine stays

High pressure gave us beautiful weather yesterday—nothing but blue skies and tons of sunshine! Temperatures away from the lake were in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front moved through last night. Temperatures will fall below normal for today and Thursday. It will also be breezy with winds as high as 25 mph. Sunny skies and a low chance of rain showers will continue through the week.

Temperatures will rise to around 70 on Friday as winds briefly turn to the southwest ahead of a cold front. The front will kick off a few showers and storms Friday night and cool us back down again for Saturday.

Mother's Day looks beautiful, with highs near 70.

Next week looks very summery with 70s/80s!!

