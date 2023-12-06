Forecast: Warming until the weekend.

Wednesday: Temperatures in the upper 30s. Partly sunny skies. Westerly winds eventually turning to the south.
Thursday: More sunshine and temperatures into the upper 40s.
Friday: Sunny skies and highs into the low 50s. Well above normal but not breaking any records.
