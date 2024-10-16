Forecast: Warming into the Weekend!

After three days below average and more rain than we have seen in 20 days... Its time for the sun and warmth to return!

Temperatures return to normal today! We will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. We will see sunny skies and westerly winds. Our winds switch to a southwesterly direction tonight setting us up for some warmth into the weekend!

We can expect 70s and sunshine for Friday-Monday! Overnight temps will also be above normal, near 50 degrees.

Should be a great fall weekend for all neighborhoods and a beautiful Sunday for the Packers!

