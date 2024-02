Today is going to feel warmer than yesterday. Highs are in the upper 30s which js above normal again. Lights winds and mostly sunny skies helping as well. Calm winds remain overnight with our temps only in the low 20s, also warmer than this weekend.

Tuesday comes with warmer temperatures- all neighborhoods can expect to see mid 40s!!

50 degrees roll into the area for Wednesday!

Cooler into this weekend.

No chances for snow.