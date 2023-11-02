Forecast: Warmer for the Weekend

Thursday: Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies. Winds a bit calmer from the south at 5-10 mph.
Tonight:
Friday: Chance for rain showers and highs close to normal in the 50s.
Weekend: Chance for rain showers and highs close to normal in the 50s. Don't forget to turn back your clock!
Monday: Temps in the upper 40s. Rain likely
Tuesday: Temps in the mid 40s. Chance of rain showers
Posted at 2023-11-02T07:01:13-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 08:02:47-04
Thursday: Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies. Winds a bit calmer from the south at 5-10 mph.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.