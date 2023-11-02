Forecast: Warmer for the Weekend

Thursday: Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies. Winds a bit calmer from the south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight:

Friday: Chance for rain showers and highs close to normal in the 50s.

Weekend: Chance for rain showers and highs close to normal in the 50s. Don't forget to turn back your clock!

Monday: Temps in the upper 40s. Rain likely

Tuesday: Temps in the mid 40s. Chance of rain showers

