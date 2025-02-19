Forecast: Warmer temps are close - even if it doesn't feel like it!

This morning, a cold weather advisory was issued for wind chill temperatures near -25 degrees. Sunny skies to start this morning as our temperatures are below 0. Clouds increase throughout the day with neighborhood high temperatures near 15 degrees. Our wind chill temperatures will finally climb to 10 degrees.

We could see a couple of flakes overnight as our temperatures remain above zero. Cloudy skies stick around for Thursday as our temps reach the 20s.

This weekend will be mild. Our neighborhoods will see highs in the 30s with mostly sunny skies! This will feel like spring compared to the last few days.

The 2-week temperature outlook is showing temperatures far above normal!

March 1st is the first day of Meteorological Spring! 10 days to go!