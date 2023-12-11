Forecast: Warmer or Wintery Weekend?

Monday: Mostly sunny and highs in the low 30s. Westerly winds around 10 mph. A very normal December day.
Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and temper in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Highs in the low 30s and partly sunny.
Thursday: Warmer with temps running 10 degrees above normal into the low 40s.
Friday: Highs again in the low 40s. Chance of rain.
Saturday: Chance of rain and highs in the low 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and highs near 40.
Posted at 6:29 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 07:29:23-05
Monday: Mostly sunny and highs in the low 30s. Westerly winds around 10 mph. A very normal December day.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.