Forecast: Warmer highs and sunny skies

Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the week and temps are warming up until the weekend.

It is another chilly morning in Northeast Wisconsin. With sunshine, we can expect high temps to reach the upper 40s. Today is another nice day.

Thursday will be warmer with highs reaching 50 and mostly sunny skies.

As we head into Friday, it's time for another spring storm to bring showers and mixed precipitation to Wisconsin. We will start to see some rain showers throughout the day Friday. Isolated showers last throughout the day on Saturday. Expect more rain and mix across the Northwoods. Heavier rain wraps back around for Sunday., Computer forecast models suggest that our neighborhoods will not receive any snow.

