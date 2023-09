Thursday: Sunny & warmer but still below average. Temperatures could hit 70!

Friday: Mostly sunny & even warmer. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain with a cold front that moves through NE WI most of the day.

Saturday: Clouds & showers. Temperatures near 70.

Sunday: AM shower/sprinkle? Sun & clouds by the afternoon.

Monday: Highs near 70, mostly sunny.

Tuesday: Highs near 70, mostly sunny.