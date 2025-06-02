Forecast: Warm, windy, smoky!

Meteorological Summer started on Sunday, June 1. We had beautiful sunny skies this past weekend, with above-normal high temperatures.

Today will be one of the warmest days so far this year. Our highs will climb into the mid 80s! We will see the wildfire smoke build back into the area. We do not have an air quality alert in Wisconsin. Southwesterly winds will be a bit breezy.

We can expect 80-degree highs again on Tuesday. Even though we start off sunny, we can expect thunderstorms into the afternoon and overnight. There is a marginal risk for severe weather.

Highs remain in the 80s throughout the rest of the week. Another chance for thunder comes on Friday night and then sunshine into the weekend.

