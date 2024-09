We are now on day 20 of above average highs in a row! Our temperatures will be similar to yesterday, near 80 degrees. We can expect mostly sunny skies and calm winds.

Sunny and mild this weekend with highs in the upper 70s. Perfect conditions for all the neighborhood activities for the final weekend in September!

A cold front is expected to move through early next week bringing a chance for rain and some cooler temperatures.

We will start October in the low 70s. This is still above normal!