Wednesday: Highs near 60. Cloudy skies and spotty rain showers into the evening hours. Westerly winds around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain and clouds. Lows near 40 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudy and rainy, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Weekend: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s

Tuesday: Highs in the low 50s and mostly sunny.