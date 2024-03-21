Forecast: Waiting for the Winter Weather

Today comes with mostly sunny skies and calm winds as we wait for our winter weather to arrive.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of the NBC 26 viewing area and most counties across the state of Wisconsin. This is in effect from 1am Friday morning to 1pm Friday Afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall during the morning commute.

Highs in the low 30s on Friday and mostly calm winds so blowing/drifting snow isn't a concern.

Sunny skies on Saturday with Northeasterly winds around 10-20 mph.

The next weathermaker comes Sunday. Starting as snow and eventually chaning to rain throughout the day on Monday. This system is going to last a bit longer, into Tueday.

Clearing to sunny skies and mid 40s by mid next week.