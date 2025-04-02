Forecast: Votes are in - we are ready for spring

With a few inches of snow falling overnight, we will watch this precipitation turn over to rain this morning. Roads are wet and slippery.

The area as a low-pressure system will pass over Wisconsin throughout the day. Wednesday will be wet with rain/snow showers lasting all day. The snow changes over to rain during the morning for our southern neighborhoods. Across the Northwoods, we can expect the snow to last a bit longer. We likely see a few thunderstorms into the afternoon with a marginal risk for severe storms. Temperatures reaching 50 degrees. Easterly winds around 10-20 mph making it feel cooler along the Lakeshore.

Sunshine returns for Thursday with highs reaching 50 degrees. Highs remain around normal for Friday and the weekend. The forecast for this weekend is calm, mild, and sunny! yay!

