Where is Rudolph?! Fog continues to impact visibility

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for many of our neighborhoods. This expires at 9 am. The main impacts are freezing drizzle and freezing fog. This has the potential to cause slick roadways. There will be small amounts of ice accumulating on untreated surfaces.

There is also a Dense Fog Advisory across our neighborhoods and MOST of the state! This is for visibility less than a quarter of a mile. The Dense Fog Advisory expires at noon. This does not mean that the fog is expected to lift at noon. This system will impact Northeast Wisconsin until Saturday. We will still see fog, rain, and clouds until the system moves out.

Our high temperatures are above normal, in the 40s for Friday and the weekend! Say goodbye to the snow!

While most of our precipitation is only drizzle today, we will see heavy rain showers this evening and into Saturday morning.

