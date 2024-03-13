Forecast: Tracking Tomorrow's Rain

After seeing record breaking highs in the 70s yesterday. It will be a bit cooler today. A cold front brought calmer northerly winds to our area. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s today which is still 20-25 degrees above normal. A mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday is when we likely see our next weathermaker. As an area of low pressure travels towards NE Wisconsin, we can expect some rain and maybe some snow overnight. Gusty winds from the northeast and highs only in the mid 40s

Clearing out this weekend... mild temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds for St Patrick's Day celebrations across our neighborhoods.

