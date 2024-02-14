Forecast: Tracking Snow Tonight

Highs once again climb into the 40s after a cooler day yesterday. Clouds increase through the day today. Tonight, we are expecting a quick system to move through our neighborhoods associated with a cold front. We can expect 2-4 inches of snow. Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight into noon Thursday. Cooler into Thursday, back into the 30s and clouds clearing throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as our temperatures potentally fall below normal. Warmer again next week.

