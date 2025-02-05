Forecast: Tracking snow - eyes on the weekend

Sunny skies to start on Wednesday with single-digit temperatures. Clouds increase throughout the day as our highs are near normal. A fast-moving system will produce accumulating snow across the area tonight into Thursday morning. Snow totals will be less than 3 inches in our neighborhoods, this depends on how much precipitation we see fall as snow as opposed to some freezing drizzle. Watch out for slippery road conditions on Thursday morning.

After the snow, comes the wind. Sunny skies for Thursday afternoon as winds gust 40-50 mph.

Saturday comes with another chance for snow. We need to keep an eye on this storm. It appears we are finally getting a taste of winter!

Stay tuned to NBC 26 on air and online as we track these systems.

Next week will be chilly! High temperatures will be in the teens.

