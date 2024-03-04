Forecast: Tracking Afternoon Thunderstorms

Rain moved through our neighborhoods overnight. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day as temperatures hold steady in the mid forties and low 50s.

Northerly winds around 10 mph. Rain showers likely with thunderstorms possible as we heard through the afternoon and overnight.

Some snow showers are possible across the Northwoods as well.

Clearing to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and highs in the low 50s again. Winds remain from the north meaning wildfire smoke won't be as obvious for our neighborhoods.

Above average temperatures remain all week but not as volatile as last week's conditions.

This weekend is looking dreary.

